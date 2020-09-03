Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marc St
@marcst84
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesië
Published
on
September 3, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Golden hour at Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, north Bali
Related tags
bali
indonesië
temple
golden hour
pagoda
bali
hindu
gate
Mountain Images & Pictures
building
architecture
Nature Images
outdoors
ruins
HD Blue Wallpapers
housing
monastery
worship
shrine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Bali - Culture
45 photos
· Curated by Ayan Banerjee
culture
bali
indonesia
Vacation - Bali
4 photos
· Curated by Tabitha Weathersbee
vacation
bali
outdoor
BG - Buildings
291 photos
· Curated by Sanne Wollin
building
architecture
column