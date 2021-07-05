Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
culture
dam
sailing
Travel Images
abandoned
afterlife
archaeologist
archeology
discovery
key of life
lake nasser
landmark
tomb
Tourism Pictures
trajan kiosk
wonder
ancient
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
202 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Foreboding
72 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images