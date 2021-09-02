Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arushi Kavdia
@aashiii_15
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alsigarh, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
udaipur
alsigarh
rajasthan
india
nature images
dam
udaipurite
nature landscape
gray clouds
sunny day
beautiful mountains
lake
resevoir
mounatins
HD Wallpapers
greenery
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
tai chi
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Humble Beginnings
38 photos
· Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers