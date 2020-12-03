Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Kirkstone Pass, Windermere, UK
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kirkstone pass
windermere
uk
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
road
valley
dirt road
gravel
ground
mountain range
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Earth’s beauty
137 photos
· Curated by Marc Noorman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Mobile background landscapes
1,558 photos
· Curated by Alexis Subias
HQ Background Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
237 photos
· Curated by Eric van Ros
Nature Images
rock
outdoor