Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., RICOH GR III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
zurich
HD Black Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
clothing
footwear
apparel
shoe
path
flagstone
shorts
sidewalk
pavement
architecture
building
tower
steeple
spire
Free images
Related collections
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images