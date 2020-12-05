Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Victor Mhaka
@mansa_mukundi
Download free
Share
Info
South Africa, South Africa
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Green flower leaf with rain droplets.
Related collections
Happy Birthday
60 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Buildings
198 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
south africa
rain
Flower Images
green leaf
africa
environment
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures