MUM'S BEAUTY---- Candid photos are always beautiful. A sincere smile and kind eyes, a guarantee that a person is good. Such emotions are even transmitted through photography, which makes it just as sincere and interesting. I must admit that in the beginning it was not perfect, I had to pick up a little wrinkles and make a small retouch of the face. In the end, I even painted my lips, but I was very pleased with the end result, the photo turned out incredible.