Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Landon Parenteau
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Slimy Group of Mushrooms on a Tree Trunk
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
fungus
plant
mushroom
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
basket
edible
chanterelle
Beautiful Pictures & Images
closeup
colorful
mushrooms forest
outdoor
pick
cap
forage
fresh
fungi
fuzzy
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mushrooms
22 photos
· Curated by Marie Rivas
mushroom
fungu
plant
Mushrooms
20 photos
· Curated by R Eubanks
mushroom
agaric
amanitum
GGO stock images
19 photos
· Curated by will borders
outdoor
plant
field