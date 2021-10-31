Unsplash Home
Lāsma Artmane
@lasmaa
Mannheim, Germany
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Mannheim University building
mannheim
germany
architecture
palace
university
downtown
urban
building
town
mansion
housing
outdoors
panoramic
plaza
town square
