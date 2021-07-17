Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laurie Amerson
@laamerson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
sari
silk
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,439 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Ode to Simplicity
4,036 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds