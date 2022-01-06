Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ebun Oluwole
@ebunoluwole
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bath, Bath, United Kingdom
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Panasonic, DC-GX880
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bath
united kingdom
building
architecture
england
Travel Images
bath stone
history
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
apartment building
condo
housing
office building
metropolis
street
road
corner
Free pictures
Related collections
All the Colour
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Up
29 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos · Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture