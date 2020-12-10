Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Leaf Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
People
213 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures