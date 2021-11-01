Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Woody Van der Straeten
@woodyvds
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vatican
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vatican
vatican city
rome
rome italy
church interior
Religion Images
God Images & Pictures
architecture
building
apse
People Images & Pictures
human
altar
church
indoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Focus on Red
327 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora