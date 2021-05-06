Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
person holding green plant on white ceramic pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Cordyline fruticosa Glauca in a white pot held by a woman's hand.

Related collections

Flowers
38 photos · Curated by Beth Flynn
Flower Images
plant
flora
Indoor Plants Store
89 photos · Curated by Gabriela Castro
plant
houseplant
plantlover
Houseplants
103 photos · Curated by Kara King
houseplant
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking