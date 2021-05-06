Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
May 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cordyline fruticosa Glauca in a white pot held by a woman's hand.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plants
studio
cordyline fruticosa glauca
plantlover
houseplants
HD Green Wallpapers
feey
thesill
bloomscape
potted plant
leaves
ti plant
patchplants
pflanze
interior
indoor plant
Free images
Related collections
Flowers
38 photos
· Curated by Beth Flynn
Flower Images
plant
flora
Indoor Plants Store
89 photos
· Curated by Gabriela Castro
plant
houseplant
plantlover
Houseplants
103 photos
· Curated by Kara King
houseplant
plant
Flower Images