Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published on
February 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Studio Photo Shoot in Los Angeles, Yellow Backdrop
Share
Info
Related collections
Portraits (5)
997 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
portrait
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Yellow
29 photos
· Curated by AGI
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
People
24 photos
· Curated by Daria
People Images & Pictures
human
model
Related tags
tub
bathtub
human
People Images & Pictures
los angeles
ca
usa
finger
serious girl
serious look
female
Girls Photos & Images
bath
HD Yellow Wallpapers
studio
model
HD Orange Wallpapers
Free pictures