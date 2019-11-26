Go to CLAUDIA PEREIRA's profile
@claupereirafotografia
Download free
dew drops on green leaf
dew drops on green leaf
Lisboa, PortugalPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leaf by @claupereirafotos

Related collections

Macro
46 photos · Curated by Cheyenne Eggert
macro
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Macro
38 photos · Curated by Kristoffer Stensbo-Smidt
macro
plant
HD Wallpapers
Nature macro
8 photos · Curated by CLAUDIA PEREIRA
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
lisboa
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking