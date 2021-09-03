Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vinay Bajpai
@bajpai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
autumn leaves
plant
blossom
petal
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
geranium
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
10 photos
· Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
cyberpunk
67 photos
· Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds