Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Nyhuis
@lauraintacoma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Custer State Park Spur, Custer, SD, USA
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Buffalo calf nursing at Custer State Park in South Dakota.
Related tags
custer
custer state park spur
sd
usa
buffalo
custer state park
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
calves
calf
nursing
grassland
field
outdoors
Nature Images
farm
countryside
rural
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
Satisfying
28 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images