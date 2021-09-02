Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamara Mosettig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mendoza, Argentina
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mendoza
argentina
fisheye
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
170 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images