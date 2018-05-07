Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Fonte
@claudiofonte
Download free
Franschhoek, South Africa
Published on
May 7, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Collections of Things
266 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
collection
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Deli 2020
37 photos
· Curated by Emma Hikawai
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Tactts
290 photos
· Curated by Holly Brunton
tactt
eat
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
pot
franschhoek
south africa
kitchenware
bowl
barbeque
Smoke Backgrounds
grill
outdoors
camping
eat
Food Images & Pictures
cooking
alfresco
barbecue
bbq
pan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures