Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published
on
March 17, 2018
NIKON D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Bag
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
berlin
germany
bag
Women Images & Pictures
female
dress
fashion
style
black skin
model
grey dress
magnet
Metal Backgrounds
Silver Backgrounds
shooting
lips
magnets
woman of colour
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
POC
10 photos
· Curated by Hakim Johnson
poc
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
GLAM
13 photos
· Curated by Maria Gagnon
glam
Silver Backgrounds
fashion
Fashion
841 photos
· Curated by Ольга Кухто
fashion
human
apparel