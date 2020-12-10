Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Architecture
Share
Info
The Vessel, Hudson Yards, New York, NY, USA
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Vessel NYC 5/6 (IG: @clay.banks)
Related tags
hudson yards
New York Pictures & Images
the vessel
ny
usa
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tourism Pictures
HD Pattern Wallpapers
hudson
shawarma
clay banks
public
tourists
HD Wallpapers
vessel
sightseeing
landmark
meeting point
structure
Free images
Related collections
Work Wallpapers
49 photos
· Curated by Brendan Coleman
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Architecture
6 photos
· Curated by Ann Barlow
architecture
urban
HD Wallpapers
NYC
584 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
nyc
New York Pictures & Images
building