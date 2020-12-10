Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white concrete building
brown and white concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Architecture
The Vessel, Hudson Yards, New York, NY, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

The Vessel NYC 5/6 (IG: @clay.banks)

Related collections

Architecture
6 photos · Curated by Ann Barlow
architecture
urban
HD Wallpapers
NYC
584 photos · Curated by karen hernandez
nyc
New York Pictures & Images
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking