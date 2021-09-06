Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
norbi key
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SAMSUNG, NX1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hub
HD Floral Wallpapers
parasite
close up
mushroom
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
tree stump
fungus
Free pictures
Related collections
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds