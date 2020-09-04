Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rachel Louise
@rachellouise
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, AZ, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
desert botanical garden
phoenix
az
usa
plant
cactus
Flower Images
blossom
thistle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Buildings
171 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
building
architecture
urban
Urban Scenes
86 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Blank Walls
561 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers