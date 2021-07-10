Go to Clay LeConey's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and black pendant lamp
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New York City, NY, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Light bulb in a cage.

Related collections

Facets of Light
161 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
flora
Restaurant and Cafe
560 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking