Fontana dell'Amenano at night. Before the restoration in 2015. Built by the Neapolitan sculptor, Tito Angelini, in 1867, the statue of the young man represents the Amenano river which runs underneath the city. What makes this fountain special is the effect of the water pouring forth from the cornucopia the young man is holding. "L'acqua o linzulo" refers to the glistening sheet-like effect that occurs when the water cascading from the first basin flows into the second and catches the reflections of light coming from the Carrara marble used to sculpt the fountain.