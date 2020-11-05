Go to Melanie Vaz's profile
@melanie_vaz
Download free
angel concrete statue in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Catania, Province of Catania, Italy
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fontana dell'Amenano at night. Before the restoration in 2015. Built by the Neapolitan sculptor, Tito Angelini, in 1867, the statue of the young man represents the Amenano river which runs underneath the city. What makes this fountain special is the effect of the water pouring forth from the cornucopia the young man is holding. "L'acqua o linzulo" refers to the glistening sheet-like effect that occurs when the water cascading from the first basin flows into the second and catches the reflections of light coming from the Carrara marble used to sculpt the fountain.

Related collections

highkey
68 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
highkey
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking