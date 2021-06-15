Go to David Todd McCarty's profile
Available for hire
Download free
purple and yellow flower in macro lens photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Goshen, Cape May Court House, United States
Published on Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bud.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

goshen
cape may court house
united states
plant
blossom
Flower Images
apiaceae
Weed Backgrounds
Free images

Related collections

Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Roads we walk
113 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Urban / Geometry
883 photos · Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking