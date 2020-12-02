Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published on
December 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water lily leaf
Related collections
Flowers and Fruit
458 photos
· Curated by Audrey Briggs
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Plants
100 photos
· Curated by Natalia Mika
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
Nature
250 photos
· Curated by Tamsen Hall
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
HD Grey Wallpapers
copenhagen
denmark
lily
pond lily
HD Yellow Wallpapers
lotus
HD Dark Wallpapers
mood
deep
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Nature Images
botanical
HD Water Wallpapers
veins
Free images