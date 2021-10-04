Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shraga kopstein
@sfkopstein
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Captured these natural stone beads in a specialty store.
Related tags
jewelry
Best Stone Pictures & Images
chains
Creative Images
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
bracelets
links
horizontal
no people
beads
HD Color Wallpapers
natural
Brown Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
clear
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
neckless
crafts
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos
· Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building
Diverse Men
105 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
man
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers