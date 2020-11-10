Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Savvas Kalimeris
@savvas_kalimeris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
rocks
explore
Spring Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Texture Backgrounds
natural
rocktexture
sculpture
rock
outdoors
slate
wilderness
cliff
plant
rubble
archaeology
vegetation
peak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Bulbs
124 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb
Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures