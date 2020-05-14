Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roozbeh Eslami
@roozbeheslami
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Zayandeh Rud Street, Tehran, Iran
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
west zayandeh rud street
tehran
iran
stair
stairs
HD Orange Wallpapers
minimal
stairway
Brown Backgrounds
banister
handrail
flooring
floor
corridor
staircase
architecture
building
indoors
interior design
railing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Street
493 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
street
building
HD City Wallpapers
Urban Lifestyle
246 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
urban
human
Light Backgrounds
yellow
272 photos
· Curated by Lily Grishunkina
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
plant