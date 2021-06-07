Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bengaluru
karnataka
india
lawn
plant
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
park
path
garden
human
People Images & Pictures
arbour
furniture
Tree Images & Pictures
bench
Backgrounds
Related collections
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Balance and Wellness
68 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds