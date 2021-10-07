Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Juan Nino
@juanfernino
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Giza, Egypt
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Sphinx
Related tags
giza
egypt
building
architecture
outdoors
pyramid
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Wet
733 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers