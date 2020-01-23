Go to Nomad Bikers's profile
gold and gold tower near mountain under cloudy sky during daytime
The Chorten, Tabo Chos-Khor Monastery, Himachal Pradesh
Published on NIKON D5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tucked away in the interiors of the Trans-Himalayan belt of Himachal Pradesh, the spellbinding Spiti valley is a cold desert, a heady mix of austere barren mountains, unexpected bursts of green fields and deep gorges formed by the fierce Spiti River. Often referred to as the ‘Ajanta of the Himalayas’, the Tabo Chos-Khor Monastery was founded more than a thousand years ago in 996 A.D. Untouched by the trials and tribulations of humanity, it has preserved its glorious heritage, traditions and culture of Buddhism through the centuries. Standing serenely in the cold and rocky Tabo Valley.

