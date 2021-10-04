Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hennie Stander
@henniestander
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
port elizabeth
south africa
tool
shovel
axe
Free stock photos
Related collections
Plants
277 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Great Outdoors
437 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
932 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures