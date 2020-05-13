Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ty Welch
@welch_photos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stonehenge, Raleigh, United States
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stonehenge
raleigh
united states
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
plant
Grass Backgrounds
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
field
grassland
ground
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers