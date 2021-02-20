Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nina Luong
@ninaluong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetable
gardening
eggplants
aubergine
summer garden
kitchen garden
vegetables
plant
Food Images & Pictures
eggplant
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
s.veggy
53 photos
· Curated by Joel K. Ranebo
vegetable
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Website images
79 photos
· Curated by Kim Parker
Website Backgrounds
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Botanical
172 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
botanical
HD Art Wallpapers
Flower Images