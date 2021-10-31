Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Satheesh Sankaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
crafts
HD Art Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
ring
traditional
indian
handmade
product photography
jewellery
fashion
accessory
accessories
jewelry
gemstone
brooch
ornament
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dappled Light
115 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
brown
349 photos
· Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shadows & Silhouettes
268 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images