Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wim Hovens
@lifeonawim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joffre Lakes Trail, Mount Currie, BC, Canada
Published
on
January 23, 2020
SM-G935F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The upper lake at dawn, Joffre Lakes, BC, Canada.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
joffre lakes trail
mount currie
bc
canada
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay