Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pasta
Food Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
plate
dinner
make
dough
classic
preparing
cooking
handmade
cuisine
wheat
Italy Pictures & Images
table
flour
kitchen
homemade
traditional
closeup
Public domain images
Related collections
Pasta
136 photos
· Curated by leckerista
pastum
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Mat og drikke
54 photos
· Curated by Caroline Gullaksen
Food Images & Pictures
plant
dish
Pasta
5 photos
· Curated by Giuseppe Grammatico
pastum
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds