Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
☀️Shine_ Photos
@lara_corviello
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX P510
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
icing
confectionery
sweets
whipped cream
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images