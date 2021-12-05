Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
João Paulo Carnevalli de Oliveira
@jpcarnevalli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Aphaia Greek temple , in Aegina, during a winter morning
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
greek temple
architecture
building
ruins
temple
shrine
worship
pillar
column
soil
parthenon
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
archaeology
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Spaced Out
59 photos · Curated by Zandria Ross
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
night
India
160 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor