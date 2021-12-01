Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Satterfield
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Groesbeck, TX, USA
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
groesbeck
tx
usa
leather
leather work
handmade
diary
text
accessory
accessories
wallet
Book Images & Photos
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Retro
29 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal