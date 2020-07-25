Go to Laura Ockel's profile
white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
Geisel Library, Gilman Drive, La Jolla, CA, USA
The Geisel Library may be the most recognized example of Brutalist architecture. The building is named for local author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. The concrete piers of the building represent hands and the glassed-in floors represent books. Built in 1970, the Geisel Library is part of University of San Diego. The architect, William Pereira, created other famous California buildings including the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco. Brutalist architecture was popular in the 1950's to mid '70s, known for heavy concrete structures in harsh, abstract styles.

