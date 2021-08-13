Go to Zoë Rose's profile
@zoerose
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Queenstown, Queenstown, New Zealand
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Cyberpunk City
1,008 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking