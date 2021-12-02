Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uppsala, Sweden
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
uppsala
sweden
october
sweeden
autum
HD Green Wallpapers
overcast
morning
plant
Grass Backgrounds
park
outdoors
lawn
campus
vegetation
hedge
fence
Tree Images & Pictures
building
architecture
Free pictures
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
186 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor