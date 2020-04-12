Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aufaria rosa
@aufaria
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
April 13, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Purple Flower
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
west java
indonesia
Flower Images
blossom
plant
geranium
acanthaceae
vegetation
apiaceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Experimental
103 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures