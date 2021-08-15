Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Toni Tisdale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White rose
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Seasides
387 photos · Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
Table View
39 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
Ho Ho Holidays
516 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures