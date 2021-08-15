Go to Toni Tisdale's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white rose in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License

White rose

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
petal
Backgrounds

Related collections

Seasides
387 photos · Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
Table View
39 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking