Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Hill
@jedibob
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stanley, ID, USA
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The cloud-covered Sawtooth Mountains over the Salmon River
Related tags
stanley
id
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
field
slope
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
grassland
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
panoramic
rural
mountain range
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Beautiful Bridges
40 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures