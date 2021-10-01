Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Philippe Zuber
@philippezuber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stuffed apples
desserts
coffee beans
raisins
almonds
steaming food
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Food Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers